Fairchild man accused of sexually assaulting girl agrees to reduced charge

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) -- A plea bargain was reached Tuesday with a Fairchild man accused of sexually assaulting a girl on two different occasions.

The girl said she was 14 when David Blum gave her alcohol, and she later awoke to find him sexually assaulting her. She said he put his hand over her mouth to keep her quiet. She said when she was 11, she also woke up to find him sexually assaulting her.

Tuesday, prosecutors reduced the felony child sexual assault charges to disorderly conduct. Blum pleaded guilty, but prosecutors and judge Sarah Harless agreed to dismiss the charges if he doesn't break any laws for a year, has no contact with the female, and gets a sex offender assessment.