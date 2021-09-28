Development plan approved: Regency Inn to become apartments

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The contentious Regency motel will now be turned into apartments after the Eau Claire City Council approved the ordinance to rezone the property during Tuesday night's meeting.

In about a year's time, the hotel will be turned into a 53-unit apartment complex featuring studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Other amenities will include a pool, sauna, movie theater, TV sports room, pool party rooms, and a gym.

The complex's developer has previously said he expects the rent to be a bit higher so that tenants can have access to upgraded amenities and construction.