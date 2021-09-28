Column: Uncertain future for Europe and Ryder Cup team

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — European captain Padraig Harrington is likely to be second-guessed for his decisions in a blowout loss at the Ryder Cup. That comes with the territory. Against one of the strongest U.S. teams, there’s little Harrington or Europe could have done. One of his decisions was to take one fewer wild-card picks. Harrington believes it’s important the Ryder Cup team represent the European Tour instead of just having European players. The PGA Tour is so strong that all but one European is a U.S. tour member. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says the European Tour needs to make sure it gives young players strong enough competition to develop into Ryder Cup stars.