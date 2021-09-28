Chi-Hi boys, Menomonie girls capture titles at Chi-Hi XC Invitational

Chi-Hi boys, Menomonie girls capture titles at Chi-Hi XC InvitationalUpdated
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Roger Skifstad ended his day in the lake after the Chippewa Falls High School boys cross country team won its home invitational on Tuesday.
The Cardinals finished with a team score of 39 to top Hudson High School and Menomonie High School at Lake Wissota Golf Course. Lukas Wagner was the top overall finisher in 16:09.
Full results are below:chihicc_21b
In the girls race, Menomonie had seven of the top eight finishers to win the team title over Chippewa Falls.
Isabella Jacobsen finished first in 18:17.
Full results are below:chihicc_21g
Chippewa Falls' Susan and Jeffrey Bergeman finished in 33:40. The siblings are making history by competing together.