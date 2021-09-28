Chi-Hi boys, Menomonie girls capture titles at Chi-Hi XC Invitational

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Roger Skifstad ended his day in the lake after the Chippewa Falls High School boys cross country team won its home invitational on Tuesday.

Coach Skifstad had to pay up tonight! The boys won the home invite and he had to jump in a lake! #MightyCardinals pic.twitter.com/NN0hT06aW3 — Mike Thompson (@Thompsonswisdom) September 29, 2021

The Cardinals finished with a team score of 39 to top Hudson High School and Menomonie High School at Lake Wissota Golf Course. Lukas Wagner was the top overall finisher in 16:09.

Full results are below:

In the girls race, Menomonie had seven of the top eight finishers to win the team title over Chippewa Falls.

Isabella Jacobsen finished first in 18:17.

Full results are below:

Chippewa Falls' Susan and Jeffrey Bergeman finished in 33:40. The siblings are making history by competing together.