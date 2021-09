DULUTH (WQOW) - The UW-Eau Claire women's volleyball team won its fourth match in a row Tuesday night with a sweep of St. Scholastica.

The Blugolds (14-2) won by scores of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-16. Jordan Witzel led the team with nine kills.

UW-Eau Claire returns to Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Friday against UW-Oshkosh.