Biden adviser headed to Egypt as Israel-Hamas tensions rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan is heading to Cairo for talks with Egyptian government officials about rising tensions between Israel and Hamas. The White House says Sullivan will follow up on the Egypt talks in a meeting with his Israeli counterpart next week in Washington. The Biden administration is leaning heavily on Egypt, which has played a role as mediator between Israel and Hamas, for help in maintaining stability in the region. That’s happening even as it presses Egypt’s president to stop his crackdown on dissent.