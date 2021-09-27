Woman found dead in crashed car believed to be missing Cumberland woman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) -- A woman found dead in a car in Douglas County is believed to be a woman missing from Cumberland for a week-and-a-half.

Hailey A. Anderson, 43, was last seen in Turtle Lake on Sept. 16 and her phone was turned off.

Authorities say she was supposed to be going to Hibbing, Minnesota but she never showed up. Hibbing is about 75 miles northwest of Duluth.

On Sept. 27, a crashed vehicle was found in Douglas County. Authorities think the crash happened on Sept. 16, which is the same day Anderson was last seen.

Authorities say they believe the person found dead in the car is Anderson, however, they say an "official identification hasn't been made."