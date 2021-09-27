Wisconsin DHS will offer COVID booster shots; here is who they say should get it

MADISON (WQOW) -- There has been a lot of confusion over who should get a booster shot to help prevent against COVID-19. On Monday, the Wisconsin DHS announced it would be recommending the vaccine to certain groups.

Below are two groups. The first group is who the DHS said should get the booster. The second group will be who may get the booster.

At this time, the only Pfizer is offering a booster shot and the Wisconsin DHS is saying only people who received the Pfizer vaccine for the first two doses should get this booster. The booster dose should be at least six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"People in the recommended groups who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely need a booster shot in the near future. More data on the effectiveness and safety of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are expected soon," the DHS said in a press release.

Who should get the booster?

People 65 and older

Anyone who lives in long-term care

People 50-64 with certain underlying conditions including: cancer; chronic kidney disease; Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension; dementia or other neurological conditions; diabetes; Down syndrome; heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension; HIV infection; weakened immune system; liver disease; overweight or obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease or thalassemia; if you currently or used to smoke; solid organ or blood stem cell transplant; stroke or cerebrovascular disease; substance abuse disorders.

Who may get the booster?

People 18-49 with underlying conditions (see list above)

People 18-64 who are an increased risk of exposure because of their job. The DHS mentions, first responders, health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities; teachers, support staff, child care workers; food and agriculture workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; Postal Service workers; public transit workers and grocery store workers.

"A booster dose serves a different purpose than the additional dose recommended in early August for certain immunocompromised people. The additional doses are for people with certain medical conditions or who are receiving certain treatments leaving them moderately or severely immunocompromised and who may not have built a strong enough immune response after their initial vaccine. In contrast, a "booster dose" refers to another dose of a vaccine that is given to someone who built enough protection after their initial vaccination, but then that protection decreased over time – also referred to as waning immunity. Evidence suggests that immunity is waning over time for some people who were initially well-protected by the vaccine. For those people, a booster dose will strengthen and extend their protection against infection, serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19," says the DHS.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker