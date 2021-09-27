US officials: Biden aide to meet Saudi crown prince on Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan is traveling to Saudi Arabia. Sullivan is to meet with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman as the U.S. tries to press the kingdom to move toward a cease-fire in its yearslong war with Houthi rebels in Yemen. That’s according to two senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Sullivan travels Monday and will be the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit Saudi Arabia. The White House has largely steered clear of the crown prince since making public a CIA report that showed he likely approved the killing of Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.