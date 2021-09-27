Skip to Content

Two killed, three injured in interstate crash near Fargo

7:29 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Two people have died and three others have been injured in an interstate crash near Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident happened Sunday in a construction zone on Interstate 29 when a pickup truck crossed the center line and struck an SUV head on. Both drivers were killed. The patrol identified them as 66-year-old Ricky Allen Pender, of Moorhead, Minnesota and 27-year-old Skylur Herman Koch, of Fargo. A passenger in the pickup and two others in the SUV suffered serious injuries. The injured were taken to Essentia Health and Sanford Hospital, both in Fargo. 

