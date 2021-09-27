Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered ‘low activity’ phase

LA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since it erupted last week has stopped releasing large clouds of ashes and molten rock, although scientists say it is too early to declare the eruption phase finished. Live footage Monday from the public Canary Islands Television showed the Cumbre Vieja range without a plume of ash emerging from the main vent that opened on Sept. 19. Island authorities advised residents in four neighborhoods to remain indoors to avoid toxic gases that could be released as a result of hot lava meeting cooler Atlantic Ocean water.