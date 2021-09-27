Regis/Altoona golf gaining confidence, momentum ahead of postseason

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Regis/Altoona was the class of the CloverCroix Conference, but now faces its biggest challenge of the year.

The girls golf team will begin its push for a state tournament berth on Wednesday at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional tournament in Prescott. Regis/Altoona must place in the top four as a team to advance to sectionals, where it must finish in the top two to advance to state.

Prescott and Saint Croix Central, two of the top-ranked teams in WIAA Division 2, are also expected to advance to the Saint Croix Central sectional tournament on October 5. Regis/Altoona will play with Prescott on Wednesday at Clifton Highlands Golf Course.

Momentum and confidence are on Regis/Altoona's side. Last week, the team captured the conference title by carding its lowest team score of the season.

Elli Anderson has been the team's best-scoring player, but Regis/Altoona has a strong lineup with Lydia Jensen, Karalyn Skinner, Sydni Yarrington and Emma Anderson.

"Big part of golf is is the mental game and confidence, especially with our young ladies," Regis/Altoona head coach Marc Lundquist said. "I feel we have an opportunity, if we play our best, that it could happen at sectionals to go to state."

Lundquist expects his team to advance to sectionals, but is concerned about beating either Saint Croix Central or Prescott to advance to state. Regis last played at state in 2010. Altoona has never qualified.