Pet of the Day: Koal

Meet Koal, who's waiting to be brought home from the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Koal is about one years old, and is full of energy to prove it. He will need his human to take him to a vet for future check ups because they aren't sure if he's one or one and a half. He is neutered.

Koal will keep you occupied. If you think you're ready for a high energy kitty, head on over to the Eau Claire County Humane Association's website to set up a time to meet this little panther.