Minnesota United FC visits DC United after 2 straight shutout wins

Minnesota United FC (10-8-7) vs. DC United (11-11-4)

Washington, D.C.; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -108, Minnesota United FC +284, Draw +265; over/under is 0.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC heads into a matchup with DC United after recording two straight shutout wins.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 2-6-4 at home during the 2020 season. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 41.

Minnesota United FC compiled a 9-5-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Adrien Perez (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Jan Gregus (injured), Hassani Dotson, Justin McMaster (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.