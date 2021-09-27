Mask-wearing soon to be required for Menomonie students in grades K-6

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Some Menomonie area students will soon be required to wear masks during classes, after a five to four vote during Monday night's school board meeting.

WQOW has been covering the mask debate for Menomonie area schools for several weeks now.

First, the decision was whether to remain mask-optional going into the school year. In that vote, it was decided that students would not be required to wear masks.

Several weeks ago, the question was posed again; whether to require masks or not. In that meeting, the decision was essentially tabled due to several motions making the proposal invalid.

Monday night, the original proposal was for students in grades K-12 to be masked. That was later amended to be just K-6, or, the grade levels where students are still at an age that's ineligible for a vaccine.

Board members said this mandate will be in effect until the school board decides otherwise, under the guidance of local health officials.

As for when the requirement will go into effect? Board members can't provide an exact date just yet; saying right now, their focus is on getting the word out to parents and students that masks will soon be expected when in school.