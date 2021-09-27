Man convicted by jury in child porn case is sentenced

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Monday for an Eau Claire man convicted of possessing child pornography.



Judge Michael Schumacher sentenced Beau Morrow to three years behind bars.

In June an Eau Claire County jury found him guilty of two counts of possessing child porn.

Investigators say he uploaded an image of child sexual assault from his apartment, and uploaded two other images from CVTC where he worked. They found more videos and images on his phone.

Morrow was also ordered Monday to register as a sex offender.