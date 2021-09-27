Investigators seek cause of deadly Montana train derailment

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Investigators are seeking the cause for the weekend derailment of an Amtrak train in far northern Montana that killed three people. Seven people remained hospitalized Sunday but were in stable condition. The Empire Builder train was westbound when the derailment occurred about 4 p.m. Saturday just outside the tiny community of Joplin. Nearby residents rushed to the scene to help first responders attend to the roughly 160 passengers and crew. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into the cause of the accident, which occurred near a switch on the tracks. The Empire Builder runs between Chicago and Seattle.