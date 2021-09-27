Hy-Vee opens its doors Tuesday, here’s what’s ‘in store’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The countdown is on, in less than 12 hours the new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire opens its doors to the public.

Monday, WQOW got a sneak peek.

According to Hy-Vee ownership, the Eau Claire Hy-Vee is one of two of its kind in the country, and the first of its kind in Wisconsin.

Featuring a massive technology presence, from the digital price tags to the more than 100 plasmas placed throughout the store.

The over 90,000 square-foot store also features a never-before-seen, in-house nail salon and Shark-Tank featured prescription glasses kiosk.

"This is the first time, that I can think of, that anybody's done a large store like this, with that scan and go technology, the touch screens, it's just really modernizing the shopping experience using it to help guide people through so it's all part of the next version of what we think shopping is going to be like," said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee.

The Hy-Vee will open its doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The first 300 customers will receive a swag-bag of groceries.

If you're afraid of the store running out of product, don't be. Hy-Vee officials said they've upgraded their investment in their inventory process by $40 million in preparation of supply chain issues

The new Hy-Vee has 500 employees, with 150 scheduled full-time.