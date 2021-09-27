How spring drought might impact Christmas tree prices

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It might seem too early to be talking about Christmas trees, but one local tree farmer said the dry spell from earlier this year might impact his product.

Joe Cook, owner of Traditional Tree Farm in Chippewa Falls, said he planted about 1,500 to 1,800 balsam firs this past spring. But with six weeks in a row of no rain, he predicts he might lost about a third of those seedlings.

Because of the expected loss, Cook planted 1,000 more new trees on Friday, September 24.

So what does this mean for consumers?

Cook said he still has a healthy supply of trees that have been growing from previous seasons, so prices should stay relatively the same for his farm.

However, Cook said there might be a slight increase in prices for other tree-related items.

"We've even received from some of our suppliers that we're going to get a surcharge on some of the things we buy for tree season this year because they don't know the cost of shipping. Some of the other products we get for wreath frames and that, the steel has gone up. So there's just different things that we get for the tree business that are costing more this year," Cook said.

News 18 called a few other Christmas tree farms, and one said they lost 15% to 25% of their spring plantings from the extreme heat in June and July.