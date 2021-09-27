High temps will climb to near or above 80° through Thursday

It was a warm afternoon with the coldest highs in the upper 60s and warmest highs near 80! Most of the Chippewa Valley topped out in the mid 70s. For today's date, the average high is just 68 in Eau Claire. Even warmer air is on the way with highs near or above 80 looking likely through Thursday!

Humidity won't be bad for the next day and a half, though dew points will approach the 60 degree mark on Wednesday, which will also be the warmest day of the week.

This will feel like summer, and there's one thing for certain, so read it for yourself in black and white as it's the simplest way I can put it: enjoy this while you can.

That's because temperatures, on average, fall at a fast pace this time of year. In fact, the high temperature drops about one degree every two days. That means that high temps by mid October, which is less than three weeks away, are about nine degrees cooler than today.

Average lows drop into the upper 30s just two weeks from today and below freezing lows are a regular occurrence by Halloween. Temperatures like this to end September are about as nice as they can get, and it comes with sunshine and lower humidity (for the most part).

Our next chance for rain comes along a weak cold front that's not guaranteed to bring us rain, but the best chance is currently centered on Friday. Temps cool down behind that front starting next weekend, but even those temps are fairly close to, if not slightly above, average for early October.