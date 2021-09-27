Healthy kids challenge offered to schools

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - There's an opportunity in Wisconsin to help your kids be healthier and possibly, win their school some money.

It's called Mission: Healthy Kids. The goal is to help kids, families and schools better understand nutrition, physical activity, and mindfulness. It works like this: participating schools choose fun challenges or activities to earn points. Those points earn you entries into a drawing for one of 20 cash prizes, that will help the school further the same mission.

"We know that healthy kids learn more. We want kids to be healthy. We know they have so many challenges coming against them today in a pandemic and everyday. So, we want to arm schools with tools to help keep kids safe and healthy,” said Katie Horrigan, the director of community education and outreach for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

The Mission: Healthy Kids program is offered to all Wisconsin schools. The challenge starts today and runs through Nov. 24. We have more information on how to sign up here.