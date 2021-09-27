Gov. Tony Evers kicks off Agricultural Tourism Week

AMERY (WQOW) - Dozens of local farmers and Wisconsin tourism personnel looked on as Gov. Tony Evers discussed the importance of agricultural tourism in Wisconsin Monday.

"As a state, we join in honoring our dedicated farmers and producers, and agricultural professionals, to celebrate the importance of agriculture and agricultural tourism to our cultural and economic livelihood. Farmers, growers, and producers and other agricultural workers play a central role in the health and well-being of the folks across our state and our country. With more than 64,000 farms across our state, providing more than 435,000 jobs, almost 12 percent of our state's total workforce and adding about $105 billion to our economy annually," Evers said.

Agricultural Tourism Week is intended to celebrate the positive impact agricultural tourism has on the state's economy.

"Wisconsin farms are constantly innovating and bringing in visitors to showcase their wares, and give them a taste of the farm experience. Agricultural tourism brings dollars to rural communities across our state, attracting travelers to experiencing incredible beauty of the landscape, combined with Wisconsin-grown food means more significant investment in these areas," said Anne Sayers, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

"[Agricultural tourism] is really about sharing our farm and our food with our community. When I say community, it can be the greater Amery area, and even beyond. I see agricultural tourism as being about sharing the opportunities and experiences of our farm, the people behind the farm, me as a farmer, my fellow farmers who are here, and the food that we produced with others. That's the start, and from there it is all about how it grows and spills over positively impacting our community and other businesses in our area," said Leslie Svacina, owner of Cylon Rolling Acres, a grass-based livestock farm.

Gov. Evers also visited Mommsen's Harvest Hills - Pumpkin Patch and Orchard in Rice Lake, and UW-River Falls.