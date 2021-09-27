Skip to Content

Fatal Clairemont Ave crash victims identified

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Two are dead following a crash on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 26 they responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of E. Clairemont Avenue at University Avenue.

Elaine Lambrecht, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, Mary Socha, 61, was in another vehicle and was transported from the scene and died at a local hospital.

Both were from Eau Claire.

Other vehicles were damaged as a result of the crash but according to Eau Claire Police, no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash are under investigation.

