Expert: allergy seasons are gradually getting worse

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - It's the end of September and we are still in the midst of allergy season. Allergen officials are now saying seasons are gradually getting worse, with this year the worst they've seen.

Officials add that each allergy season is lasting longer with higher pollen counts. Poor air quality can be a contributing factor to those suffering with allergies, but the main blame for pollen season worsening falls on climate and weather changes.

"Trees are starting to pollinate earlier in the year and that pollen season is lasting longer, and same thing on the back end. Rag weeds and other weeds pollinate in the fall and that pollination typically stops after the first frost of the year," said Dr. Dylan Timberlake, allergen immunology physician with Prevea.

Timberlake adds that keeping windows closed, changing your clothes, and taking a nighttime shower after being outside can help with allergies. Allergen Physicians also suggest allergy testing and "priming" which is taking your antihistamines a few weeks before the start of allergy season.