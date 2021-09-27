EC Marathon officials: over $30k likely donated back to community

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Runners are likely resting to start the week, following the big marathon weekend in Eau Claire.

The race brings in more than just runners; it also gives back to the community. However, officials are still sorting through the funds.

"So what we need to do now is figure out how much we owe the city, how much we owe our porta-potties, the police, our timer, the list goes on," said Emi Uelmen, the race director in charge of social media & registration.

While an official total isn't ready yet, organizers said they're guessing over $30,000 will be donated back into our community.

There was also a lot of food leftover after Sunday's race, which was distributed to the community table, area churches, UW-Eau Claire students, homeless shelters, and other organizations.