EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hundreds of Chippewa Valley runners competed in the Eau Claire Marathon on Sunday.

Adam Condit was the first to complete the 26.2 mile course, finishing in 2:38.16. Rachel Ragona was the top finisher in the women's division, in 2:48.31.

Riley Huffman was the first finisher in the half marathon, completing the course in 1:14.21. Emily Person was the top female finisher in 1:27.41.

