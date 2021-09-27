Denmark’s Lego: Sales up 36%, revenue up 46% in 1st half

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy company Lego saw consumer sales soar 36%, revenue grow 46% to 23 billion kroner ($3.62 billion) and net profit going up 140% to 6.3 billion kroner ($992 million) during the first half of 2021. Lego’s CEO Niels B. Christiansen said Tuesday the privately held company had ”seen a giant leap.” Its operating profit more than doubled: up 104% to 8 billion kroner ($1.26 billion) compared to the same period a year ago. That came despite significant investments in major long-term initiatives and was offset by increased freight and raw material costs. The growth at Lego also benefited from fewer COVID-19-related restrictions as Lego factories operated uninterrupted and most retail stores reopened.