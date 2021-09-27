Chryst says Wisconsin’s troubles on offense go beyond Mertz

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says the Badgers’ problems on offense don’t rest solely with their struggling quarterback. Graham Mertz was 18 for 41 for 240 yards with four interceptions and a fumble in the Badgers’ 41-13 loss to Notre Dame. He threw two pick-sixes in the game’s final 2 minutes, 13 seconds. Chryst says his message to the sophomore is to stay positive. Mertz has thrown only one touchdown pass and six interceptions this season. Wisconsin needs its offense to improve dramatically as the Badgers prepare to host No. 14 Michigan on Saturday.