Chicken Strong: A story of family and strength during difficulty

FALL CREEK (WQOW) -- In 2020 a Fall Creek elementary schooler, Kenedi Schoeneck, was diagnosed with a Wilms' Tumor, which is a cancer of the kidneys that typically only impacts children.

Her road to recovery included: radiation, chemotherapy, surgery and long hospital stays in Rochester, Minnesota at The Mayo Clinic. During those stays, her older sister Tenley, had to stay home. So she found a way to comfort her younger sister while they were apart.

With the help of the organization, Sing Me a Story, Tenley was able to write and illustrate a story. The organization pairs songwriters with kids who are in need to give them an opportunity to heal through writing, art and music.

Tenley decided to write a story called "Chicken Strong" that follows their chickens at home, and what they would do if one of them got sick and needed to see a doctor.

"The book tells the story but in a fun way that I think kids can understand," said Tenley. "Writing the story about Kennedi's journey and our family was really fun to do."

Each one of the chickens in the story was cast as a member of their family and some of their friends at school as they all cope with the difficulty at hand.

"It was just amazing to hear that experience coming through the story," said Tenley and Kenedi's mom, Krista Schoeneck. "So every time they read it, you just kind of go back through everything that happened and it's just heartwarming to hear their side of it."

The girls' dad, Dylan, agreed saying this was Tenley's way to cope with everything that was going on.

"We have doctors telling us the whole time what is going on and plans. And everything is so logical and calculated...and Tenley because of COVID couldn't be down there for a lot of it. So through her mind that is what she saw," said Dylan. "It was interesting to get her perspective on it, with how much she was actually picking up in our conversations and correlated that into the story."

But there is a happy ending to the story: Kenedi is cancer free and back home with her sister and their chickens.

Throughout the month of September, Kenedi has been the spotlight for a national campaign with Conquer Cancer to help raise funds for battling childhood cancer.

You can listen and download the song, Chicken Strong by clicking here.