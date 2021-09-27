After 5 years, Obamas to break ground on Presidential Center

CHICAGO (AP) — Barack and Michelle Obama are expected to attend a celebratory groundbreaking on Chicago’s South Side for the Obama Presidential Center. Tuesday’s event follows years of legal battles, concerns about gentrification and a federal review. Construction officially began last month in Jackson Park along Lake Michigan. The site is near the Obama family home and where the former president started his political career. The roughly $830 million center will feature a museum, public library branch and children’s play area. The groundbreaking will be streamed online to limit crowds amid the pandemic. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are expected to attend.