A toasty end to September leaks into October

Our 4th or 5th round of summer like temperatures rolls back into the forecast before September ends. Even into October we will be flirting with above average temperatures.

Early birds will be bummed with how the rest of our transition season goes. Monday is the last morning with a sunrise before 7 am. After Daylight Saving Time ends on November 7th, we'll see the sunrise before 7 am again for about a week.

Monday will be warm and sunny as high pressure works in and holds temps in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid level temperatures will continue to filter in from the southwest which will warm temperatures close to 80 Tuesday and Wednesday. Surface high pressure will help keep us clear from the cloud cover too.

Some locations could see high temperatures in the mid 80s by Wednesday, but a cold front will drop us back into the 70s by Thursday.

Our first chance at showers this week will hold off until late Thursday into Friday. Once that front passes, highs will sit much closer to average in the upper 60s as we start October.