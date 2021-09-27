45 is the new age for colon cancer screenings

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Forty-five is the new 50 when it comes to colon cancer screenings.

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals say the earlier the better, when it comes to detection.

The age change from 50 to 45 comes after the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force reported that an about 10.5% of new colon cancer diagnosis occur in those younger than 50.

According to the health officials, colon cancer is the third leading cause of death in both men and women, and one of the most effective ways to detect colon cancer is by a colonoscopy.

"We see the outside of our body, we can see our arms, we can see the marks on our arms, and oh geez, I better have that check for maybe some sort of skin lesion. But you really necessarily don't see that inside your body, you feel some potential changes," said Michael Lucore, an RN in HSHS Sacred Heart's hospital radiology. "Sometimes you may not really feel any changes until you're in for this normal scope, and then may find some polyps or they may find that the colorectal cancer in that."

Health officials said individuals with a family history of colon cancer, a change in weight or diet are at an increased risk.

Warning signs can include: blood in or on your stool, abnormal bowel movements, constant and unexplained fatigue.

To lower risk of colon cancer, avoid foods high in fat, excess drinking and smoking and have a healthy, high-fiber diet.

Exercising and maintaining a healthy weight can also decrease risk of colon cancer.