3-hour standoff on I-94 closes highway, results in arrest

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) -- Police say a man driving all over the highway refused to get out of his vehicle on Sunday evening, which led to a three-hour standoff, closing the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, several people called 911 at 5:35 p.m. on Sunday to report someone "driving poorly." Witnesses said the driver went into the median, drove out and was swerving all over the road near mile marker 10.

A Woodville officer spotted the driver at mile marker 24 and tried to stop him. He increased his speed to 100 mph while continuing to drive in both lanes.

At mile marker 43, authorities say the driver swerved at a vehicle and almost hit it. The State Patrol put out spike strips about two miles further town the road and at mile marker 47 the vehicle went into the ditch and stopped.

Authorities say the driver refused to get out of the vehicle and chemical irritants were used to try and get him to surrender.

Shortly after 9 p.m. the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team was able to get the driver out and taken into custody.

He was taken to the St. Croix County Jail where they are recommending charges of first OWI, felony fleeing and a felony warrant out of Minnesota.

Eastbound Interstate 94 was closed for roughly three hours.

The sheriff's office has not named the suspect, but News 18 is working to get that information.