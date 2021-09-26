Warm and sunny start to the last week of September

Saturday felt much like fall with highs in the mid 60s. A warming trend started on Sunday with highs reaching the upper 70s. This warm trend is here to stay for the start of October.

We saw a partly cloudy sky on Sunday and felt great with those highs in the mid 70s. Sunday night will be dipping to the low 50s and a mostly clear sky.

Sunshine takes over on Monday with highs once again in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be nearly the same with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s. We will see plenty of sunshine for the start of the week with comfy highs in the mid to upper 70s. These conditions would make the perfect days to get outside and enjoy some apple picking.

We have a shot at hitting 80s on Wednesday with a sunny sky. Wednesday is the hottest day in the forecast with dewpoints just high enough to start feeling humid. Slight chances of showers return late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The warming trend begins to dip down little by little into next weekend. Slight chances of showers continue on Friday and through the weekend for a wet start to October.