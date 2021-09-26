Swan becomes first female, youngest to win Punky Manor race

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- 14-year-old Chippewa Falls native Kennedy Swan continues to make history on the dirt track.

Swan led all 20 laps and went on to win the Midwest Modified Punky Manor Challenge of Champions at Red Cedar Speedway this weekend. At just 14 years of age, Swan becomes not only the youngest winner, but also the first female to win any Punky Manor race in its 41 year history.

It's just Swan's rookie season in the Midwest Modified class. The races conclude the 2021 season at Red Cedar Speedway, with the 2022 season set to begin in April.