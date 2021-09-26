Stout’s Gaby sets school record with 7-under 65

RAMSEY, MN (WQOW)- UW-Stout's Austin Gaby shot a historic round of golf on Saturday in the Twin Cities.

Gaby shot a 7-under 65 in the first round of the Twin Cities Classic in Ramsey, MN, a single round school record.

Gaby started on the back nine, and recorded a birdie on the 11th hole an eagle on the 14th hole. He then torched through the front-nine shooting five birdies along the way.

Gaby currently sits second at -2 heading into the final day of the tournament. UW-Stout is currently 9th place as a team.

The tournament will wrap up Monday at the Wayzata Country Club in Minnesota.