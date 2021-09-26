Law enforcement incident on I-94 in Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A "law enforcement incident" is occurring Sunday night on I-94 near County Highway B in Menomonie, according to the Department of Transportation, affecting all traffic lanes in one direction. The DOT has not given details as to what the incident entails.



The Dunn County Sheriff's Department would not give a comment at this time.



The DOT is advising eastbound drivers to take County Highway B, then east on US 12 back to I-94.



This is a developing story that will be updated.