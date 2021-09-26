“It’s like she vanished right into thin air.” Missing persons cases active in western Wisconsin

(WQOW) - Since the disappearance of Gabby Petito, the national spotlight has shifted toward missing people across the United States. News 18 is digging deeper into those missing persons cases in our area.

"She said she was going to be gone, she'd be leaving for a little while, but she'd be back. And now five years later she's not back," said Angela Starck, mother of Shannah Boiteau.



Stark said her daughter vanished into thin air after leaving home in Chippewa Falls.

"All we really want to know where she is," Starck said. "If she's deceased, where is she at so we can bring her home. Or if she is alive, we just want her to come home."

Boiteau was last seen north of Saint Cloud, in June of 2016, and hasn't been seen again since.

A story of heartbreak, confusion, and frustration that is unfortunately not uncommon in western Wisconsin, where more than a dozen people have been reported as missing and have yet to come home.

These disappearances date as far back as 1963, when Phillip Malchow was last seen in Jackson County.

18 years later, in the same county, Jack Alden Wolcott went missing in 1981. In Polk County, David Dodge was last seen in 1983.

More recent cases remain. Nearly a year ago, Cassandra Ayon was last seen on October 3 in the Village of Unity in Clark County. Even with recent developments, namely a man facing charges of being party to first-degree murder, there has still been no trace of Ayon.

Chippewa County is missing its resident Tammy Jovaag, who was last seen in June of 2015. In Eau Claire, James Liedtka was last seen in November 2018.

The group Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy Inc. works to publicize the information of those who are missing. The organization's founder, Marsha Loritz said they also bring support and guidance to families.

"This is a very hard situation to go through," Loritz said. "Your sleepless nights and you're not eating, and then you get run down, and then you get sick, and it's exhausting."

She said it's key to get information on a missing person out, and for people to pay close attention when they come across a poster or social media post.

"If people don't know that someone is, missing there is no way that anyone can be on the lookout," Loritz said.

Other people missing from western Wisconsin include Rose Bly, last seen in August of 2009 in Polk County.

Gary Bergstrand, last seen in June of 2004 in Polk County.

Daniel Geurkink, last seen in March of 2007 in St. Croix County.

David Wobig, last seen in February of 2012 in St. Croix County.

Gene Jacob Cloud Jr., last seen in January of 2012 in Jackson County.

Jack Dean Greger, last seen in May of 1990 in Barron County.

Geraldine Morlan, last seen in September of 2010 in Rusk County.

Stacy Rudolph, last seen in December of 2000 in Taylor County.

These missing western Wisconsinites are more than a list of names; but rather, a list of people whose loved ones are still grieving, demanding answers in their disappearances.

"You never get over it. And you don't move on," Starck said. "It's just something that becomes everyday life and you learn to deal with it."

Loritz said through her research, she knows of 235 people in Wisconsin who are currently missing but said that number might be incomplete, and no one database paints a complete picture of everyone who is waiting to be found.



As always, if you have any information regarding these disappearances, you are asked to contact your local authorities.