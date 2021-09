MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- The final home game for the Brew Crew this season was one to remember!

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Mets 8-4 and clinched their third NL Central title.

Milwaukee has earned home-field advantage in the NLDS, and will play either the Braves or the Phillies. Milwaukee still has two series' left in the regular season against the Cardinals and Dodgers.