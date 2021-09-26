Brewers clinch NL Central, condemn Mets to losing record

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy New York Mets 8-4 behind Willy Adames’s two-run homer and three RBIs. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning, retiring Brandon Nimmo on a game-ending flyout to left fielder Christian Yelich and sending the Brewers running onto the field. Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep. A day after New York was eliminated from postseason contention, the Mets lost for the 10th time in 11 games and were assured of a losing season for the fourth time in five years.