After captivity, Nigerian students seek overseas education

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — They spent weeks in the captivity of gunmen in forests ringing Nigeria’s troubled northwest region before being freed. Now at least 25 students in northwest Kaduna State have sent in applications for scholarships and admission to schools abroad through a local school committee overseeing the application process. Some of the students, parents and teachers spoke with The Associated Press. They complained of trauma and fear of more attacks. Some of the students have already stopped going to school and an opportunity to study abroad might be their last chance of getting an education. More than 10 million children are already out of school in the West African nation.