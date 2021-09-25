Warmer weekend weather ahead

Saturday's highs were in the mid 60s and felt cool when heading out the door. Saturday night's lows will still be cool in the upper 40s, but not as cool as the past few nights.

Highs will not stay cool for the rest of the weekend after a warming trend begins on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Another warm day arrives on Monday with highs once again in the upper 70s and under a mostly sunny sky.

This warming trend will set our highs in the upper 70s through Tuesday with a shot at hitting 80s by Wednesday. Even though we will be warming up for the week ahead, dewpoint temperatures will not be bad at all which will make humidity feel quite comfortable.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar with ample amounts of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and hitting 80 on Wednesday.

Rain chances make their return on Thursday. You can expect a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of showers on Thursday. Chances of showers and slowly decreasing temperatures will continue into next weekend.