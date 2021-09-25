Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

4:13 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Minnehaha Academy def. West Lutheran, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Watertown-Mayer def. Belle Plaine

Apple Valley Invite=

Marshall def. Lakeville North

Consolation=

Northfield def. Moorhead

Semifinal=

Eden Prairie def. Shakopee

Wayzata def. Eagan

Sibley East Invite=

Pool B=

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. G-F-W, 25-12, 25-13

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-18, 25-14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Nicollet, 25-16, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

