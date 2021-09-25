Russia says it’s in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent the spread of extremist groups. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to Qatar and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban. Lavrov spoke at a press conference Saturday before speaking at the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting,