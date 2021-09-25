Report: Girl wasn’t buckled in before fatal theme park fall

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — A report from Colorado investigators says a 6-year-old girl who died in a fall from a theme park ride this month wasn’t wearing the seat belts, and operators of the vertical drop ride didn’t properly check the restraints. The report released Friday from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment details what happened before the girl fell 100 feet to her death from the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sept. 5. Investigators found the child was sitting on the two seat belts, and two newly hired operators failed to notice during checks. The investigators said the workers weren’t properly trained.