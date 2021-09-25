Israel says US booster plan supports its own aggressive push

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is pressing ahead with its aggressive campaign of offering coronavirus boosters to almost anyone over 12 and says its approach was further vindicated by a U.S. decision to give the shots to older patients or those at higher risk. Israeli officials credit the booster shot with helping suppress the country’s latest wave of COVID-19 infections. They say the differing approaches are based on the same realization that the booster is safe and effective, and expect the U.S. and other countries to expand their campaigns in the coming months.