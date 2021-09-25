Gov. Evers proclaims Saturday ‘Bob Uecker Day’

MADISON (WKOW) — On Saturday, Bob Uecker celebrates his 50th anniversary as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers.



And, Gov. Tony Evers is recognizing the feat by proclaiming the day as “Bob Uecker Day” in Wisconsin.

Both Gov. Evers and Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President-Business Operations, only have good things to say about Uecker and the experience he brings to the ballpark.

“As a lifelong Brewers fan, some of my favorite baseball memories over the years have been narrated by Bob Uecker,” said Gov. Evers. “Bob is a homegrown Milwaukeean who has tremendous pride and love for the sport, his hometown, and his home state, and is more than deserving of this statewide day of celebration of his career, legacy, and achievements.”

“For generations, Bob has brought the ballpark experience into the homes of Brewers fans throughout the state, and his ability to create that magic is unrivaled. Bob is more than an icon in the state of Wisconsin; he is one of the world’s great entertainers and personalities,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President-Business Operations. “We are fortunate to call him one of our own as we celebrate his 50th anniversary as the voice of the Brewers.”

Proclamation_Bob-Uecker-Day