Ethiopia to world leaders: Be ‘constructive’ on Tigray

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ethiopia is telling the international community to steer clear of sanctions and avoid meddling over its war with forces from its Tigray region. It wants other nations to let the African Union work on bringing all parties together. Deputy Prime Minster Demeke Mekonnen spoke Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The United States threatened last week to impose sanctions against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other Ethiopian leaders. War erupted in Tigray in November after a political clash between Abiy and the Tigrayans who had long dominated the national government.