Eau Claire Memorial named Big Rivers Conference Tennis Champions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In tennis, Eau Claire North and Memorial played host to the girls varsity Big Rivers Conference Tournament today.

Memorial took home top two finishes.

The Abes doubles team of Katie Rentzepis and Kim Harveyr taking on Hudson's Grace Lewis and Kira Young for their final.

The Memorial doubles team took the first and second set over the raider duo 6 to 2.

While in singles play, the Abes pitted against the New Richmond Tigers.

Memorials Molly Hower beat out New Richmond's Izzy Brinkman 6 to 0, and 6 to 1.

Memorial was named Big Rivers Conference Tournament Champions.