Catalan leader Puigdemont strolls in Sardinia after release

ALGHERO, Sardinia (AP) — Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has taken a leisurely walk Saturday in Sardinia a day after a judge freed him from jail on the Italian island pending a hearing on his extradition to Spain to face sedition charges. Puigdemont is a member of the European Union’s parliament who helped lead a secession movement while serving as president of Spain’s Catalonia region. He attended a Catalan cultural festival on Saturday and had a meeting scheduled later with Catalonia’s current president and deputy. Italian police arrested Puigdemont on Thursday as he arrived in Sardinia. The judge who released him Friday imposed no travel restrictions pending the Oct. 4 extradition hearing.